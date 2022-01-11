Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
11th Jan, 2022. 07:36 pm

Throwback when Deepika Padukone joined ‘pawri hori hai’ trend

Deepika Padukone

When Deepika Padukone joined Pawri hori hai trend

The #pawrihorihai trends began when a social media influencer Dananeer uploaded a video criticizing the rich people, or in other words “burgers” when they visit northern areas.

However, the pawri trend took over social media by storm, and people around the world, including celebrities, started to recreate the video.

One of the highest-paid actresses of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone also fell in love with the trend and shared a meme on her Instagram account.

The meme included Deepika’s childhood photo in which she could be seen sitting on a fake horse.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Many people including famous celebrities have so far recreated the pawri video with their friends by copying the Instagram video while adopting an accent like Dananeer.

