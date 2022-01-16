Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Jan, 2022. 06:43 pm

Throwback when Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel ride a roller coaster

Hrithik Roshan

Major throwback when Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel ride a roller coaster

Kaho Na Pyaar Hain, starring Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel, was a movie office smash. The principal actor became an overnight sensation as a result of the film.

The love drama provided the industry with a jewel that catapulted cinema to new heights. The film was released on January 14, 2000, and it has now been 22 years. Ameesha Patel resorted to social media to share an unseen photo from the shoot days with her fans.

Ameesha wrote, “How time flies .. shooting for #GADAR2 currently n came across this picture of @iHrithik n me from our shoot in New Zealand n KAHO NA PYAAR HAIN completes 22 years today.”

They are seen in the photo riding a roller coaster and enjoying the ride. In the film, Hrithik played a dual role. Sonia and Rohit, who love one other, are the central characters of the plot.

Read More

37 mins ago
Actor Ali Abbas talks about Ahmed Ali Butt's win in PISA Awards

Actor Ali Abbas, son of famous actor Waseem Abbas, spoke out about...
53 mins ago
Wrestler John Cena spilled the beans on his acting career in a recent interview

With the recent release of John Cena's Peacemaker series by DC, the...
1 hour ago
Anti-tokenism message shared by the latest cover of British Vogue

The cover of the latest issue of British Vogue issued an anti-tokenism...
1 hour ago
Film studio Miramax is suing the director as he auctions off the screenplay of 'Pulp Fiction'

On January 17, US director Quentin Tarantino will auction off his first...
2 hours ago
'Saboor used to choose girls for me': Ali Ansari reveals his platonic relationship with wife

Actors Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly have entered the new chapter of...
2 hours ago
WATCH: Aiman Khan's baby Amal earns cheers during on-stage singing

The most adored little baby of actors Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Janhvi Kapoor
1 min ago
Janhvi Kapoor SIZZLES in recent Swimming PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor will never fail to entertain you with her social media...
UK, Pakistan to ink accord for repatriation of criminals
1 min ago
UK, Pakistan to ink accord for repatriation of criminals

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday finalised negotiations and is set to...
10 mins ago
We have to dislodge PTI’s government, says Bilawal

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that there...
Kiara Advani
15 mins ago
Kiara Advani Shines in Recent Pics, Videos From Maldives

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who are rumoured to be dating, spent...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600