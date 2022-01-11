Throwback when Maya Ali radiate hotness in a Crimson Saree!

In a stunning deep red sari from her trendy fashion label MAYA Prêt-a-Porter, showbiz actress, model, and entrepreneur Maya Ali takes our breath away. In her most recent photograph on social media, the Parey Hut Love actress looks stunning.

Maya Ali is one of Pakistan’s showbiz industry’s most brilliant, diversified, and outstanding actors and models. She began her career as a news reporter for Samaa TV, Waqt, and Dunya. She made her acting debut in the drama Dur-e-Shahwar in 2012.

She is a businesswoman as well as an actress. Maya is the most trendy diva in the industry because to her gorgeous appearance as well as her commanding presence on social media. MAYA Prêt-a-Porter is the name of the Sanam starlet’s clothing line.