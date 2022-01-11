Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 12:37 am

Throwback when Maya Ali radiate hotness in a Crimson Saree!

Throwback when Maya Ali radiate hotness in a Crimson Saree!

In a stunning deep red sari from her trendy fashion label MAYA Prêt-a-Porter, showbiz actress, model, and entrepreneur Maya Ali takes our breath away. In her most recent photograph on social media, the Parey Hut Love actress looks stunning.

In a stunning deep red sari from her trendy fashion label MAYA Prêt-a-Porter, showbiz actress, model, and entrepreneur Maya Ali takes our breath away. In her most recent photograph on social media, the Parey Hut Love actress looks stunning.

Maya Ali is one of Pakistan’s showbiz industry’s most brilliant, diversified, and outstanding actors and models. She began her career as a news reporter for Samaa TV, Waqt, and Dunya. She made her acting debut in the drama Dur-e-Shahwar in 2012.

She is a businesswoman as well as an actress. Maya is the most trendy diva in the industry because to her gorgeous appearance as well as her commanding presence on social media. MAYA Prêt-a-Porter is the name of the Sanam starlet’s clothing line.

The popular actress recently used Instagram to amaze admirers with a stunning sari. Fans are drooling over the Pehli Si Muhabbat actress’s breathtaking beauty in a fiery red sari.

Check out the pictures here!

Read More

2 hours ago
Watch now: Elizabeth Olsen gave a befitting reply to a rude question

Hollywood actress Elizabeth Olsen gave an appropriate response to a journalist who...
2 hours ago
Amar Khan looks radiant in saree, see photos

Amar Khan is a Pakistani model and television actress. She has done...
2 hours ago
Kanye West’s Netflix documentary Jeen-Yuhs to release in theatres on February 10

The first installment of the Kanye West documentary trilogy will be released...
2 hours ago
Jacqueline Fernandez's net worth, expensive possessions, source of income, and more

This will leave you SHOCKED! Jacqueline Fernandez, a Bollywood actress, has made...
2 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan Mannat bungalow threatened by extremists in India

The recent wave of extremism against Muslims in India is not getting...
3 hours ago
Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts love bite on neck in leaked picture with Suresh Chandrasekhar

New Delhi: Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been in the news for her...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

iphone 13 Pro
4 mins ago
Apple iphone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Apple...
Salman Khan bitten by snake
5 mins ago
Here is all you need to know about Salman Khan’s diet chart to stay fit

Even at the age of 56, he can give many young heroes...
Apple Watch 8
14 mins ago
Apple Watch 8 may skip on body temperature sensor

According to Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman's monthly newsletter, Apple's next Watch 8...
BTC TO PKR
27 mins ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today’s Bitcoin Price in Pakistan – 12th January 2022

BTC TO PKR: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600