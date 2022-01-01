Throwback when Mrunal, Mouni Roy shared a fan moment with Ali Zafar

Mrunal Thakur and Mourni Roy, two Bollywood actors, are swooning over singer Ali Zafar’s incredible vocal abilities.

Major throwback On Monday, the Dhamaka star took to Instagram to post a video of the musician performing his renowned song Jhoom for the actor. The three allegedly met for lunch in Doha, Qatar.

Ali Zafar was seen wearing a white t-shirt with a navy blue upper in a video published by the actor on her photo-sharing app. A pair of brown-rimmed sunglasses completed the star’s ensemble.

Also, Actress Mrunal Thakur has tested positive for Covid-19, just days after the release of her next film Jersey was postponed. On Saturday afternoon, the actor announced the news on social media, stating that she had sequestered herself as per protocol.

Mrunal shared a note on her Instagram story where she informed her followers that she had tested positive. “I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I’m feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals,” she wrote.