Web Desk

19th Jan, 2022. 03:11 pm

Throwback: When Naveed Raza exposed Alizeh Shah’s ‘disrespectful’ behaviour

Naveed Raza exposed Alizeh Shah

Actor Naveed Raza had detailed how ‘unprofessional’ actress Alizeh Shah, the most backlashed celebrity, is when it comes to give respect to the senior actors.

During an interview with host Ahsan Khan, Naveed said that Alizeh Shah had a hard time accepting Yasir Nawaz’s seniority on the sets of Mera Dil Mera Dushman.

“I think that no matter how much you work, whether you are famous or not, even if you are very talented, you should never drop the element of seniority and respect,” he told the host.

“You do not bring your personal issues on set. It’s a workplace. Yasir Nawaz is not just our friend, he has a profile. He has worked more than us and everybody recognizes him as an exceptional actor and director,” added the actor.

Detailing the Ehd-e-Wafa star’s behaviour on set, Naveed added, “Who gave you the right to not listen to him, change his lines, reject scenes with him. She would tell the makeup man to ask Yasir to move his seat farther during makeup sessions.”

“This is disrespect. Even in friendships, you have to respect,” he asserted.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maliha Rehman (@maliharehman1)

Also Read: Yasir Nawaz makes shocking revelations regarding Alizeh Shah & Mathira

