Throwback when Pakistani roti-making girl went viral

Remember Aamina Reyaz, the Pakistani girl who went popular a few months ago for her roti-making videos. A fresh video of the 15-year-old girl chopping potatoes has surfaced.

Pakistani girl with a beautiful smile and stunning eyes is seen cutting potatoes in the most recent clip that has appeared on social media.

The video, which has over 1.5 million views, was shared on Instagram. The girl is dressed in a multicolored salwar suit in the new viral video. As she chops potatoes, she smiles. Another girl, who is partially visible in the video, is also assisting her.

The hazel-eyed girl’s name is Aamina Reyaz, and she is from Pakistan. She is 15 years old and hails from a nomadic family who live on the outskirts of Karachi in Pakistan’s Sindh province. Aamina, on the other hand, is not the one who posts the videos to Instagram. These videos were published online by a teen boy from her neighborhood.

Words like “awesome,” “beautiful,” and “amazing” overflow throughout the comments section. Some users have also used heart and love-struck emojis in their comments on the posts.