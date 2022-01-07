Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 11:19 pm

Tiger 3: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer delayed because of COVID-19

Katrina Kaif Salman Khan birthday wish

The super hit movie Tiger 3 sequel stared Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has once again been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic spreading again in India.

Tiger 3 was to hit the shooting schedule to New Delhi in mid-January that would have seen the actors wrapping up the principal shooting of the film. This is for the third time that the film has been delayed.

Previous delays in the shooting of the movie have caused the sets of the film to be allegedly demolished and that had led to huge losses and delays.

According to the details provided by the sources, “The time is not conducive to plan big outdoor schedules. Omicron threat is real and it is only wise that the makers are choosing to be cautious at this sensitive time. The intense 15-day schedule, which was expected to begin on January 12th, stands postponed as of now, given the surge of coronavirus cases across India, including New Delhi. This schedule will now be planned and executed at a later stage.”

 

Read More

2 days ago
Why did Hollywood blockbusters fail in Pakistan?

With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, cinemas in Pakistan were...
2 days ago
Dick Van Dyke: My Lucky Life In and Out of Show Business – A Memoir

TV Legend Dick Van Dyke talks about his career, his life, and...
2 days ago
Don’t Look Up, apparently the critics just didn’t look

The world is ending, and nobody cares. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? Our...
1 day ago
Emily in Paris, but still the same old american

If you somehow missed the first season last year, Emily in Paris...
1 day ago
A vegetarian’s guide to finding food in Karachi

 In a society centred around meat-everything, having a plant-based diet can be...
1 day ago
Welcome to Kashmir

People often ask me about the perfect time to visit the scenic...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Ahad Raza Mir and his family spotted at a wedding in Dubai
2 mins ago
Ahad Raza Mir and his family spotted at a wedding in Dubai

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir’s split is causing even more turmoil....
Putin discusses Kazakhstan with leaders of CSTO member states by phone
3 mins ago
Putin discusses Kazakhstan with leaders of CSTO member states by phone

MOSCOW, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin held several phone...
BOL House
8 mins ago
Fourt Episode of BOL Entertainment’s most anticipated show “BOL House” Premiered – WATCH

Fourth Episode of BOL Entertainment’s show “BOL House” premiered on Friday 7th January...
Selena Gomez talks about the dangerous effects of social media 
12 mins ago
Selena Gomez talks about the dangerous effects of social media 

American singer and lyricist Selena Gomez shed light on the harmful ramifications...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600