Tiger 3: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer delayed because of COVID-19

The super hit movie Tiger 3 sequel stared Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has once again been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic spreading again in India.

Tiger 3 was to hit the shooting schedule to New Delhi in mid-January that would have seen the actors wrapping up the principal shooting of the film. This is for the third time that the film has been delayed.

Previous delays in the shooting of the movie have caused the sets of the film to be allegedly demolished and that had led to huge losses and delays.

According to the details provided by the sources, “The time is not conducive to plan big outdoor schedules. Omicron threat is real and it is only wise that the makers are choosing to be cautious at this sensitive time. The intense 15-day schedule, which was expected to begin on January 12th, stands postponed as of now, given the surge of coronavirus cases across India, including New Delhi. This schedule will now be planned and executed at a later stage.”