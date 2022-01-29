Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 11:23 pm

TikToker Hareem Shah’s failed lips surgery

Hareem Shah, a TikTok celebrity, appears to have an insatiable need to meet and befriend Pakistani celebrities, particularly politicians.

Hareem Shah Pakistani social media personality who is quite active on TikTok. She publicized her marriage controversy to Pakistan People’s Party leader on June 28, 2021, but kept the data about her husband undercover.

Taking to her Instagram account, the TikToker star Miss Shah posted a video in which you can see the condition of her lips because of the failed surgery.

In the shared video, she said that she wanted to do lip filler (lip surgery) for a long time and that is why she went to the clinic for surgery in London today.

Hareem said that during the surgery when she started lip surgery on one side, she received a call stating that the FIA ​​had ordered the freezing of her accounts and had also written letters to the banks in this regard.
“I was upset to hear the accounts were frozen, and I got up from the stretcher, leaving the surgery unfinished,” the TikToker star said.

