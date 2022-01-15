Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 07:00 pm

Tom Holland shares a video of fans going wild over Andrew’s entry

Tom Holland

Tom Holland shares the reaction of the audience

The appearance of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in the film was one of the moments that grabbed a lot of attention from fans. Tom Holland, the star of the film, appears to be one of the millions who were mesmerized by that moment.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was the most successful film of 2021, grossing over $1.5 billion and receiving widespread acclaim from audiences.

On Friday, the actor turned to Instagram to share an Instagram Reel created by a fan account. The initial upload is a video taken from inside the theatre by a fan.

It shows the moment Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man is first seen in the film and captures the wild cheering from the audience at that point. “Craziest reaction ever. He’s back,” the post was captioned. “Now that’s an audience,” one fan commented.

The story shared by Tom Holland on social media.

Tom captioned the photo with three heart-eyes emojis on his Instagram Stories. Fans were quick to notice and crowded the original post’s comments section. “Congratulations, Tom re-posted this,” one said.

