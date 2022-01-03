Tom Holland starrer ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ continues to dominate box office

For the third weekend in a row, the comic book sequel starring Tom Holland as Marvel’s favourite neighbourhood web-slinger topped the US box office charts. No Way Home earned $52.7 million during the New Year’s holiday season, bringing its total in the United States to $609 million. It continues an incredible run for the latest Spider-Man film, which continues to sell the kind of tickets that would have been expected prior to the pandemic.

At least in the United States and Canada, no other movie has come close to matching its box office success. The next highest-grossing tentpole of Covid-19 times, after Spider-Man: No Way Home, is Disney and Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ring, which grossed $224 million in the United States. With no real competition until Paramount releases Scream, the fifth part in the slasher franchise, on January 14, Holland’s adolescent vigilante will continue to make money.