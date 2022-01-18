Tony Cowell talks about his brother Simon Cowell’s engagement to Lauren Silver

Simon Cowell proposed to Lauren Silver on Christmas Eve in Barbados. As a result of his ‘life-changing’ bike accident in 2020, according to his brother Tony Cowell.

Tony stated in his Magazine column that, while the news of the engagement surprised some, he was not surprised.

Read more: Simon Cowell thanks medics for treatment as he broke his back

“To be honest, the news does not surprise me. Simon’s life has radically altered since he and Lauren had their son, Eric. And for the first time, he appears to be happy and pleased,” he wrote.

“I feel that accident was the impetus for Simon,” Tony said, referring to the incident in which Simon injured his back after falling from an electric bike. He began to consider his future and who he wanted to share it with.”

Read more: Simon Cowell’s recovery after life changing bike accident

“I adore Lauren; she is a wonderful mother and Simon’s devoted companion. She is always reaching out to our entire family, and she was tremendously supportive of all of us after our mother passed away in 2015,” he continued.