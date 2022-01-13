Top Pakistani cricketers who found love in India, See pictures

India and Pakistan are ferocious competitors in the field of cricket. But some leave the rivalry in the ground and tend to promote love outside the field as well.

Keeping this in mind, there are few cricketers like pacer Hasan Ali and all-rounder Shoaib Malik, who found soul mates across the border and pursued to marry Indian women.

Have a look here!

Zaheer Abbas and Rita Luthra

Former Pakistan captain Zaheer Abbas married Rita Luthra back in 1988. Rita Luthra transformed her name to Samina Abbas after marriage. Zaheer Abbas’s first wife was Najma Bokhari with whom he has three daughters. (Source: Twitter)

Mohsin Khan and Reena Roy

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohsin Khan, who also worked in Bollywood films, got married to Indian film star Reena Roy back in 1983. The couple, however, got divorced in 1990. (Source: Twitter)

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik is married to top Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. This is Shoaib’s second marriage after he divorced his first wife Ayesha Siddiqui. (Source: Twitter)

Hasan Ali and Samiya Arzoo

Pakistan bowler Hasan Ali is married to Samiya Arzoo, who belongs to Chandeni village in Haryana’s Palwal district. Her father Liaquat Ali is a retired Block Development Officer working with the Haryana government. (Source: Twitter)