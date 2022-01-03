Trailer for the final season for Peaky Blinders in out now

Peaky Blinders’ gave us a glimpse of the sixth and final season in a trailer that is out now.

Season five ended more than two years ago. With Cillian Murphy’s protagonist, Tommy Shelby, going up against Sam Claflin’s Oswald Mosley. Against the backdrop of fascism’s growth after World War I and before World War II.

Murphy appears in the new teaser with a slew of recognizable and unfamiliar faces. Including Tom Hardy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sophie Rundle, and newcomer Stephen Graham. Helen McCrory, who played Aunt Polly, died in April of last year, so the season has a conspicuous omission.

‘She was like Peaky Blinders’ matriarch, and the person I was closest to. The sequences with Polly and Tommy were some of my favorites from the show. It’s heartbreaking. According to Metro, Murphy said of McCrory, “We’re all still trying to come to terms with it.”

Season six has been confirmed as the show’s final season. While creator Steven Knight has stated that a film will serve as the ultimate finale of the Peaky Blinders tale.

The latest teaser echoes this notion, with Murphy’s Tommy Shelby remarking, “One last transaction to be done, then we Peaky Blinders rest.”

Season six’s plot details are still scarce, but we can expect plenty of action and politics. With Tommy pursuing Oswald Mosley, Michael struck out on his own with the help of his new wife Gina (Anya Taylor-Joy). Hardy’s Alfie Solomons (apparently still alive). And, the appearance of Stephen Graham’s mysterious new character.

Peaky Blinders is slated to premiere on BBC One in early 2022.