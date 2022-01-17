Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 09:18 pm

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian soon to tie knot in an ‘intimate’ wedding ceremony: source

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian soon to tie knot in an 'intimate' wedding ceremony: source

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are planning an intimate private but special wedding ceremony.

The couple, who got engaged in October, has decided to have an ‘intimate and special ceremony, reported Entertainment Tonight.

According to the source, the publication publicized that, “Wedding planning has already begun and things are in motion. They want their wedding to be really exclusive.”

It is also speculated that the event is expected to be private.

“Kourtney is super excited to get married to Travis. Both Kourtney and Travis are so looking forward to spending the rest of their lives together as soulmates,” it added.

Furthermore, It is also claimed by the source that Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick is not happy about the pair’s engagement.

“Scott is not thrilled about the idea of Kourtney and Travis getting married and is still processing it,” the source shared.

 

