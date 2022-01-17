Tu Jhoom Lyrics – Naseebo Lal Abida Parveen | Coke Studio 14

Tu Jhoom Lyrics Meaning in English Translation – Coke Studio

Tu Jhoom Song Lyrics in English – Naseebo Lal x Abida Parveen

Peera Nu Mein Sene Lavaa

Te Mein Hasdi Jawan

we accespt pain

then laughing all the way

Hooooo Peera Nu Mein Sene Lavaa

Te Mein Hasdi Jawan

we accespt pain

then laughing all the way

Taupaa Daay Naal Ler Ler

Mein Labiaa Apni Chawaan

i fight with sunlight

and find my shade

Dukh Vi Apne Sukh Vi Apne

Mein Te Bus Aay Janaa

sadness is mine and happiness is mine

thats what i Know

Sab Nu Samaj K Kei Krna Aay

Dil Nu Aay Samjavaan

why i want to know all the people

i am telling this to my heart

Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom

Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom

Mein Dewani Kujh Na Jana

Mast Ho K Gaava

i am crazy dont know anything

sing is craziness

Dunia Razi Kr K Kamle

Phir Vi Chain Nei Ana

o satisfied the world

you will get never peace

Sari Khusiaa Mil Jawan Te

Piche Ki Reh Jana

if i got all the happiness

when whats be left behind

Sari Khusiaa Mil Jawan Te

Piche Ki Reh Jana

if i got all the happiness

when whatsa be left behind

Tere Bas Mein Kuj Vi Nei Aay

Dil Nu Aay Samjava

its not in your control

telling this to my heart

Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom

Hooo Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom

Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom

Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom

Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom

Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom

Tuuuu Tu Jhoom

Mein Razi Apni Zaat To

Mein Ute Apni Okat To

Aay Dunia Meri Fiker Nei

Mein Smaj Gai Her Bat Nu

i am satisfied with my canton

i am up to my limits

this world is not my tension

i got to know all the things

Ki Kerna Aay Ochiaa Shana Nu

Ki Hath Laana Asmana Nu

Mein Hasdi Hasdi Ha Jenna

Mein Nikal Gai Gumanaa To

what i do with this greateness

why i want to touch the sky

i will live happily

i left from thinkings

Mein Te Mere Vergi Ki

Khud Tu Roshan Maana

Dunia Razi Ker Vi li

Phir Vi Chain Nei Ana

Jo Hai Tera Lab Jave Ga

Ker K Koi Bahana

Tere Bas Mein Kuj Vi Nei Aay

Bas Dil Nu Aay Samajava

me and my look alike

we know ourself bright

to satisfied the world

you will get never peace

if thinking is yourself

you will get it through any effect

if have nothing in control

telling this to my heart

Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom

Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom

Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom

Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom

Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom

Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom

Hooo Tu Jhoom

Mein Dewani Kujh Na Jana

Mein Dewani Mein Dewani

Mein Dewaniiii…..

i am crazy dont know anything

i am crazy dont know anything

i am crazy…

Ho Mein Dewani Kuj Na Jana

Mein Mastani Kuj Na Jana

Mein Mastani Kuj Na Jana

Kuj Na Jana

I am mastani Dont Know anything

I am mastani Dont Know anything

Dont Know anything

Mein Razi Apni Zaat Tu

i am satisfied with my canton

Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom

Hoooo……

Nighaye Nighaye

Nighay-e-Chand Jise Aashna Kre

Vo Apni Khobi e Kismat Pe

Kyun Na Naz Kre

Vo Apni Khob e Kismat Pe

Kyun Na Naz Kre Naz Kre

O Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom

Tu Jhoom Jhoom

Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom