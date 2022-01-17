Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Jan, 2022. 06:24 pm

Tu Jhoom Lyrics – Naseebo Lal Abida Parveen | Coke Studio 14

Tu Jhoom

Tu Jhoom Lyrics Meaning in English Translation – Coke Studio

Tu Jhoom Song Lyrics in English – Naseebo Lal x Abida Parveen

Peera Nu Mein Sene Lavaa

Te Mein Hasdi Jawan

 

we accespt pain

then laughing all the way

 

Hooooo Peera Nu Mein Sene Lavaa

Te Mein Hasdi Jawan

 

we accespt pain

then laughing all the way

 

Taupaa Daay Naal Ler Ler

Mein Labiaa Apni Chawaan

 

i fight with sunlight

and find my shade

 

Dukh Vi Apne Sukh Vi Apne

Mein Te Bus Aay Janaa

 

sadness is mine and happiness is mine

thats what i Know

 

Sab Nu Samaj K Kei Krna Aay

Dil Nu Aay Samjavaan

 

why i want to know all the people

i am telling this to my heart

 

Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom

Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom

Mein Dewani Kujh Na Jana

Mast Ho K Gaava

 

i am crazy dont know anything

sing is craziness

 

Dunia Razi Kr K Kamle

Phir Vi Chain Nei Ana

 

o satisfied the world

you will get never peace

 

Sari Khusiaa Mil Jawan Te

Piche Ki Reh Jana

 

if i got all the happiness

when whats be left behind

 

Sari Khusiaa Mil Jawan Te

Piche Ki Reh Jana

 

if i got all the happiness

when whatsa be left behind

 

Tere Bas Mein Kuj Vi Nei Aay

Dil Nu Aay Samjava

 

its not in your control

telling this to my heart

 

Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom

Hooo Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom

Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom

Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom

Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom

Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom

Tuuuu Tu Jhoom

Mein Razi Apni Zaat To

Mein Ute Apni Okat To

Aay Dunia Meri Fiker Nei

Mein Smaj Gai Her Bat Nu

 

i am satisfied with my canton

i am up to my limits

this world is not my tension

i got to know all the things

 

Ki Kerna Aay Ochiaa Shana Nu

Ki Hath Laana Asmana Nu

Mein Hasdi Hasdi Ha Jenna

Mein Nikal Gai Gumanaa To

 

what i do with this greateness

why i want to touch the sky

i will live happily

i left from thinkings

 

Mein Te Mere Vergi Ki

Khud Tu Roshan Maana

Dunia Razi Ker Vi li

Phir Vi Chain Nei Ana

Jo Hai Tera Lab Jave Ga

Ker K Koi Bahana

Tere Bas Mein Kuj Vi Nei Aay

Bas Dil Nu Aay Samajava

 

me and my look alike

we know ourself bright

to satisfied the world

you will get never peace

if thinking is yourself

you will get it through any effect

if have nothing in control

telling this to my heart

 

Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom

Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom

Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom

Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom

Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom

Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom

Hooo Tu Jhoom

Mein Dewani Kujh Na Jana

Mein Dewani Mein Dewani

Mein Dewaniiii…..

 

i am crazy dont know anything

i am crazy dont know anything

i am crazy…

Ho Mein Dewani Kuj Na Jana

Mein Mastani Kuj Na Jana

Mein Mastani Kuj Na Jana

Kuj Na Jana

 

I am mastani Dont Know anything

I am mastani Dont Know anything

Dont Know anything

 

Mein Razi Apni Zaat Tu

 

i am satisfied with my canton

Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom

Hoooo……

Nighaye Nighaye

Nighay-e-Chand Jise Aashna Kre

Vo Apni Khobi e Kismat Pe

Kyun Na Naz Kre

Vo Apni Khob e Kismat Pe

Kyun Na Naz Kre Naz Kre

O Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom

Tu Jhoom Jhoom

Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom

 

Read More

4 hours ago
A sneak peek into Iqra and Yasir's vacation in Phuket

The star couple Iqra and Yasir jetted off for a vacation and...
6 hours ago
Twinkle Khanna, Akshay celebrate anniversary in the most hilarious way

Actor Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna are among the most...
6 hours ago
Here is what the twins of Pakistani showbiz were up to last night

The beloved sisters of showbiz Pakistan, Aiman and Minal Khan are always...
6 hours ago
Sajal Aly turns 28 today

The Sinf e Aahan actress known for her beauty, Sajal Aly, turns...
18 hours ago
A couple one wheeling video goes viral in Lahore, watch video

In Lahore, girls also started performing dangerous tricks like one-wheeling. A video...
20 hours ago
Ayesha Omar continues her trip to Dubai

Ayesha Omar, one of the most stylish actresses in Pakistan’s showbiz industry,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

psl
29 seconds ago
PSL: Who has played most matches in history of Pakistan Super League?

Since the inaugural season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2016,...
Yemen's Houthi rebels claim responsibility for a drone strike in UAE
2 mins ago
Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim responsibility for a drone strike in UAE

ADEN, Yemen, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Yemen's Houthi rebel group claimed on...
PSL
13 mins ago
PSL: Six highest totals in Pakistan Super League history

Since the start of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) main event in...
China to raise gasoline, diesel retail prices
14 mins ago
China to raise gasoline, diesel retail prices

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China will raise the retail prices of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600