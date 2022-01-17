Tu Jhoom Lyrics – Naseebo Lal Abida Parveen | Coke Studio 14
Peera Nu Mein Sene Lavaa
Te Mein Hasdi Jawan
we accespt pain
then laughing all the way
Hooooo Peera Nu Mein Sene Lavaa
Te Mein Hasdi Jawan
we accespt pain
then laughing all the way
Taupaa Daay Naal Ler Ler
Mein Labiaa Apni Chawaan
i fight with sunlight
and find my shade
Dukh Vi Apne Sukh Vi Apne
Mein Te Bus Aay Janaa
sadness is mine and happiness is mine
thats what i Know
Sab Nu Samaj K Kei Krna Aay
Dil Nu Aay Samjavaan
why i want to know all the people
i am telling this to my heart
Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom
Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom
Mein Dewani Kujh Na Jana
Mast Ho K Gaava
i am crazy dont know anything
sing is craziness
Dunia Razi Kr K Kamle
Phir Vi Chain Nei Ana
o satisfied the world
you will get never peace
Sari Khusiaa Mil Jawan Te
Piche Ki Reh Jana
if i got all the happiness
when whats be left behind
Sari Khusiaa Mil Jawan Te
Piche Ki Reh Jana
if i got all the happiness
when whatsa be left behind
Tere Bas Mein Kuj Vi Nei Aay
Dil Nu Aay Samjava
its not in your control
telling this to my heart
Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom
Hooo Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom
Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom
Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom
Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom
Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom
Tuuuu Tu Jhoom
Mein Razi Apni Zaat To
Mein Ute Apni Okat To
Aay Dunia Meri Fiker Nei
Mein Smaj Gai Her Bat Nu
i am satisfied with my canton
i am up to my limits
this world is not my tension
i got to know all the things
Ki Kerna Aay Ochiaa Shana Nu
Ki Hath Laana Asmana Nu
Mein Hasdi Hasdi Ha Jenna
Mein Nikal Gai Gumanaa To
what i do with this greateness
why i want to touch the sky
i will live happily
i left from thinkings
Mein Te Mere Vergi Ki
Khud Tu Roshan Maana
Dunia Razi Ker Vi li
Phir Vi Chain Nei Ana
Jo Hai Tera Lab Jave Ga
Ker K Koi Bahana
Tere Bas Mein Kuj Vi Nei Aay
Bas Dil Nu Aay Samajava
me and my look alike
we know ourself bright
to satisfied the world
you will get never peace
if thinking is yourself
you will get it through any effect
if have nothing in control
telling this to my heart
Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom
Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom
Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom
Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom
Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom
Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom
Hooo Tu Jhoom
Mein Dewani Kujh Na Jana
Mein Dewani Mein Dewani
Mein Dewaniiii…..
i am crazy dont know anything
i am crazy dont know anything
i am crazy…
Ho Mein Dewani Kuj Na Jana
Mein Mastani Kuj Na Jana
Mein Mastani Kuj Na Jana
Kuj Na Jana
I am mastani Dont Know anything
I am mastani Dont Know anything
Dont Know anything
Mein Razi Apni Zaat Tu
i am satisfied with my canton
Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom
Hoooo……
Nighaye Nighaye
Nighay-e-Chand Jise Aashna Kre
Vo Apni Khobi e Kismat Pe
Kyun Na Naz Kre
Vo Apni Khob e Kismat Pe
Kyun Na Naz Kre Naz Kre
O Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom
Tu Jhoom Jhoom
Tu Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom
