20th Jan, 2022. 01:18 pm

Twilight director recalls how Kristen & Rob auditioned for an intimate bed scene

Kristen & Rob Twilight bedroom audition

Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke recalled the time she was scared to cast young Kristen Stweart in the teen vampire movie.

Hardwicke, in a recent podcast, talked about the first audition of Kristen Stweart and Robert Pattinson for an intimate bedroom scene.

“This is my bedroom, still my bedroom, still the same bed. And Rob and Kristen did the audition right here on the bed,” Catherine said.

“He walked in and he had his hair was dyed black for some play, with these wacky bangs. He was a bit out of shape,” the director said of Pattinson. “His shirt was just all messy, and I’m like, ‘Oh, OK. OK, let’s see how this goes.'”

She continued how the couple later auditioned the iconic for the smooch in her house.

Also Read: Twilight star Robert Pattinson tested positive for Coronavirus

“Rob was so into it he fell off the bed. I’m like, ‘Dude, calm down.’ And I’m in there filming with my little video camera, whatever.”

“And at the end, Kristen was like, ‘It has to be Rob,’” Hardwicke said. “I could tell they had a lot of chemistry, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ I thought, Kristen was 17. I don’t want to get in some illegal things,” she continued.

However, by the end of the audition, it was obvious to the female lead that Rob was the perfect choice for the role, but Catherine says she had some uncertainties about the legality of it all.

“Oh my god.’ I thought, Kristen was 17. I don’t want to get in some illegal things,” Catherine admitted.

She added, “So I remember I told Rob, ‘By the way, Kristen is 17. In our country, it’s illegal to have a sexual…’ And he’s like, ‘Oh, OK, whatever.'”

