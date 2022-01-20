Twitterati support Sharmila Faruqi over her ‘fight’ against Nadia Khan

The Twitterati have extended support for Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharmila Faruqi after she called out actor and host Nadia Khan for ridiculing her mother’s makeup at a wedding.

After the video shared by Nadia Khan went viral, which showed the host apparently mocking the politician’s mother, the social media users began to slam Khan for her unacceptable behaviour.

Despite warning for the legal action again the Zun Mureed actress, Sharmila Faruqi reminded her well-wishers that she’ll not resort to petty tactics to bring someone down!

“I respect every individual’s personal struggle and private & professional life and would not stoop to the low levels most people do,” wrote the politician in her Instagram story.

“Will take it up as per law and leave the rest to God,” she said referring to the mocking video Nadia Khan uploaded. However, the social media users began to slam Khan for insulting an elderly woman.

Here are the public relations:

#NadiaKhan practically making fun of #AnisaFarooqi, mother of #sharmilafarooqi is yet another low these likes greedy celebrities and influencer can go to!Who has given her right to say that, judge her, mock her and practically shame her!Anisa is beautiful,that's her happy place! — Javed Ali (@JavedMandhro2) January 20, 2022

#NadiaKhan you can praise her privately . — Laiba (@Laiba31267051) January 20, 2022

Over actress insulted that lady as she is not mentally well, she should be punished n shermila should hire an attendant so no one ridicule her mum, give n take respect for Godsake #NadiaKhan — Tehniat Zaki (@TehniatZaki) January 20, 2022

I don't know who is right and who is wrong but still if nadia wanted to praise her (sharmila's mother) she could do it behind the camera… Simple is that… Why we become so camera persons… Masley toh hngy na phr #sharmilafarooqi #NadiaKhan — Ayesha Azlan (@azlan_ayesha) January 20, 2022

New to this trend. Nadia Khan's paid puppets are already saying "its nothing in the video" ok lets fix it let us do something alike to your family member & then we'll see if thats fine with you. You spineless absurdities. #NadiaKhan — bismil Sahb (@aqsebismil) January 20, 2022

Mocking a sick person is more sickening. Everyone knows Sharmila's mother has a mental illness. Everyone knows her makeup is odd but why can’t we show some mercy on ill people?? Show some decency. #NadiaKhan is really selfish and shameless woman. — Saman Khalid – سمن خالد (@SamizKhalid) January 20, 2022

Shameful act #NadiaKhan — Khalid Hameed Gul (@KhalidHameedGul) January 20, 2022

This time she must be taught a lesson that she never forgets. Insulting someone's mother is #shameful #NadiaKhan — Aurangzaib Khan (@AuranggZaib) January 20, 2022

#NadiaKhan what does your husband do other than showing up in your VLOGS and taking care of your belongings (Handbag) at the parties🤔 — Ghanwa khan (@0pinionatedmuch) January 20, 2022

Mother's.being mocked for what they do doesn't justify your fashion craze !!#NadiaKhan — Abbas Khan (@Abecas1987) January 20, 2022

No one should be made fun of. Everyone has their own preferences but such nonsense people cannot respect anyone#NadiaKhan

pic.twitter.com/swPmn1wGRl — ©FortunatePrincess® (@What__I__Feel) January 20, 2022

On the other hand, speaking over the incident, Faruqi told, “I inboxed [Nadia] and said it is very shameless of you to do this,” she said.

To which Nadia, according to Sharmila, replied, “There is nothing wrong in this. I have not asked anything wrong and I have not done anything wrong. Stop using harsh words with me.”

Sharmila added, “She is shameless and heartless and it’s very very unfortunate. I have a lot of respect for people in showbiz, they work really hard.”

She then emphasised said that her mother is a very “simple woman” adding that she had lost her husband three months ago.

Also Read: Nadia Khan reacts to Sharmila Faruqi’s warning after viral video fiasco

“My mother was at Saboor Aly’s wedding. She [Anisa] is trying to survive without her husband,” she said adding, “You [Nadia] don’t have anything else to do so you want to get publicity and ratings by making such videos,” said Sharmila.

The PPP leader further said, “Even if there was someone else in place of my mother, I would have taken action.”

Further speaking about the legal steps she is taking the PPP leader said that she will be approaching cybercrime to get the video removed.

“You can not use women or anyone else or even men to ridicule them, just for the sake of your own publicity, and free publicity. I as a woman, as a mother as a daughter, will not tolerate this,” Faruqi went on to add.

“I’m going to fight it out with this woman. This is not what we are, this is not what we are taught and this is not our upbringing,” she concluded.