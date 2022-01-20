Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 04:23 pm

Twitterati support Sharmila Faruqi over her ‘fight’ against Nadia Khan

Sharmila Faruqi Nadia Khan

The Twitterati have extended support for Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharmila Faruqi after she called out actor and host Nadia Khan for ridiculing her mother’s makeup at a wedding.

After the video shared by Nadia Khan went viral, which showed the host apparently mocking the politician’s mother, the social media users began to slam Khan for her unacceptable behaviour.

Despite warning for the legal action again the Zun Mureed actress, Sharmila Faruqi reminded her well-wishers that she’ll not resort to petty tactics to bring someone down!

“I respect every individual’s personal struggle and private & professional life and would not stoop to the low levels most people do,” wrote the politician in her Instagram story.

Sharmila Faruqi

“Will take it up as per law and leave the rest to God,” she said referring to the mocking video Nadia Khan uploaded. However, the social media users began to slam Khan for insulting an elderly woman.

Here are the public relations:

On the other hand, speaking over the incident, Faruqi told, “I inboxed [Nadia] and said it is very shameless of you to do this,” she said.

To which Nadia, according to Sharmila, replied, “There is nothing wrong in this. I have not asked anything wrong and I have not done anything wrong. Stop using harsh words with me.”

Sharmila added, “She is shameless and heartless and it’s very very unfortunate. I have a lot of respect for people in showbiz, they work really hard.”

She then emphasised said that her mother is a very “simple woman” adding that she had lost her husband three months ago.

Also Read: Nadia Khan reacts to Sharmila Faruqi’s warning after viral video fiasco

“My mother was at Saboor Aly’s wedding. She [Anisa] is trying to survive without her husband,” she said adding, “You [Nadia] don’t have anything else to do so you want to get publicity and ratings by making such videos,” said Sharmila.

The PPP leader further said, “Even if there was someone else in place of my mother, I would have taken action.”

Further speaking about the legal steps she is taking the PPP leader said that she will be approaching cybercrime to get the video removed.

“You can not use women or anyone else or even men to ridicule them, just for the sake of your own publicity, and free publicity. I as a woman, as a mother as a daughter, will not tolerate this,” Faruqi went on to add.

“I’m going to fight it out with this woman. This is not what we are, this is not what we are taught and this is not our upbringing,” she concluded.

