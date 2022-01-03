Ukraine’s cultural minister enraged by the offensive caricature in Emily in Paris

After France, Ukraine too expressed their anger at the light-hearted show, ‘Emily in Paris.’

Oleksandr Tkachenko, Ukraine’s cultural minister, has spoken out about the “offensive caricature” shown in the series about his fellow people.

This remark was made by Tkachenko during an interview. He said, “Ukrainian men were mostly represented as gangsters in the 1990s and 2000s. This has altered throughout time. In this case, however, that is not the case.”

He further said, ” “We have a caricature of a Ukrainian woman in Emily in Paris, which is unacceptable. Not only that it’s also infuriating. Is this how Ukrainians will be perceived in other countries? Who steals, wants everything for free, and is frightened of being deported? This shouldn’t be the case.”

Even researcher Olga Matveieva spoke out against the portrayal. Admitting that Petra from Emily in Paris “marginalizes the image of an average Ukrainian lady.”

“Stereotyping based on nationality not only creates discord, but it also maintains antagonism. Let’s create peace instead of making hurtful jokes.”