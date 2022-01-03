Unseen pictures of Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor went viral; Watch

Bollywood superstars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were enjoying their new year holidays in Africa. A photo of the celeb couple has gone viral of their African safari holidays on the web.

Alia Bhatt and her bf Ranbir Kapoor were seen leaving the Mumbai airport to enjoy their New Year holiday. Alia shared photos from their jungle safari.

However, on January 2, Danish author, Lisa Christoffersen, posted an unseen photo featuring Alia and Ranbir from Africa clearly enjoying the time together.

The couple left fans guessing about their holiday destination, which was revealed by the Danish author, Lisa Christoffersen’s latest photo confirmed that Alia and Ranbir’s holiday destination was Africa.

Lisa wrote on Instagram, “A chance rendezvous while on safari- Had a wonderful time chatting with the super nice #Bollywood stars from India @aliaabhatt and #ranbirkapoor Gifted them a copy of my book, Bush Friendly Tips for Girls (Boys Too)! – A Living Safari Guide to Kenya I’m sure it will come in handy during their travels through East Africa! #publishedauthor #safaritime #kenya #masaimara #Bespoke