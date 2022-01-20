Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 09:27 pm

Urfi Javed breaks HOTNESS Meter in sari and risque cut-out blouse – WATCH VIDEO

Urfi Javed

OTT Bigg Boss fame Urfi Javed has become a social media sensation, but for all the wrong reasons. The actress has been flaunting her outrageous attire, for which she is still waiting for approval from those who come across her images and videos on the internet. Urfi stepped out in a sari that she matched with a daring cut-through shirt this time. People who saw her pose for the shutterbugs laughed at her, in addition to internet taunting.

Netizens couldn’t help but notice that a few women behind her back were laughing at her fashion taste. While some individuals were critical of her choice of blouse to wear over a sari, others suggested that she change her designer to give her a more polished appearance.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Urfi recently revealed how she dealt with the casting couch in the profession. She indicated that she was coerced into it, but she was able to get out of it. Urfi further remarked that the industry’s males are quite powerful. Not only did the actress discuss the casting couch, but she also discussed rejections, trolls, and a variety of other topics in the conversation.

Urfi has stated, when discussing online trolling for her unique style and dress, “I’m tempted to troll those trolls. It doesn’t bother me because when you advance in your career, it doesn’t matter what people below you say. The trolls’ voices fade away for me. As a result, I don’t listen to those folks.”

 

