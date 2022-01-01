Urfi Javed exposes her Love Bite in recent click
The Bigg Boss OTT star Urfi Javed is causing a stir on social media once again as she flaunts her love bites. Yes, you read that correctly. Urfi posted a series of photos on her official Instagram account on Saturday, in which she can be seen wearing a short coat over a black attire. She completed her ensemble with a large pink and silver neckline.
“Happy New Years guys!” wrote Urfi Javed in a humorous caption to her photos. If you like this post, you’ll have a fantastic year; if you disregard it, something horrible will happen! Try it out and don’t be afraid to take a chance!
Urfi appears very stunning in these photos, but it was her lovebite that got everyone’s attention. A lovebite was quickly noticed by fans. “That love bite,” one of the fans wrote.
