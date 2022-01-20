Urfi Javed Flaunts Midriff in Blue Saree, Fans go Crazy– See Photos  

Urfi Javed, the internet sensation, understands how to impress the fashion police with her stylish selections. The television actress astonished fans and followers once again with her recent batch of photos, in which she was seen wearing a sheer blue saree and flashing her midriff. Urfi showed off her toned midriff while posing for photos in the stunning saree. Khoj City created Urfi Javed’s saree. She paired the lace saree with a lace blouse with a v-shaped neckline. She completed her ensemble with a pair of bold yellow earrings.

Heart and love-struck emojis abound in the comments section. Fans praised her, writing, ‘Uff, teri ada,’ and’maar dalogi kya.’ Urfi Javed used a dewy base, eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara, and red matte lipstick for her makeup.

Urfi Javed recently gave a pep talk in which she explained why she dislikes shooting in the cold. The performer was overheard saying she dislikes winter because she can’t wear ‘chhote kapde,’ or little garments.

Urfi Javed, who played Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, was a well-known face. She has also appeared in Meri Durga as Aarti, Bepannaah as Bella, and Puncch Beat Season 2 as Mira. Urfi also portrayed Chhaya in Star Plus’s Chandra Nandini. Urfi Javed debuted as Shivani Bhatia in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2020, and then as Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.