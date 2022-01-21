Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Jan, 2022. 01:35 am

Urfi Javed Flaunts Midriff, Recreates Cardi B’s Iconic Veil Look

Urfi Javed, an actor and reality show competitor, never fails to surprise her followers with her elegant media appearances. The actor was recently seen visiting an event while dressed in all black from head to toe. Urfi, who is known for taking fashion chances and sticking to her own personal style, dressed up in a pair of black leggings and a statement black veil.

Something about her outfit reminded us of Cardi B’s red carpet arrival at the American Music Awards last year. While she wore a gold mask over her face, the dress was a vintage figure-hugging number with a veil, which Urfi appears to be wearing with her black ensemble at the event.

 

 

Now, check out Cardi B’s iconic look from the AMAs last year:

 

Urfi has built her own fan base by displaying a ‘I-don’t-give-a-damn’ attitude toward fashion regulations. From strange cut-out gowns to the riskiest of patterns and slashes in her clothes, the Bigg Boss OTT star wears it all with equal confidence. Even when she wears a basic patterned saree, she adds a touch of jazz to her outfit by pairing it with an interestingly designed blouse or draping her saree extremely low on the waist.

