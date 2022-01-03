Urfi Javed Gets Brutally Trolled For Latest Dress Choice

Urfi Javed, a Bigg Boss contestant, is often in the spotlight for her fashion choices. Her wardrobe choices are once again capturing all of the attention on social media. The actor was seen on Sunday sporting a peculiar black dress with unusual cutouts at the front. When she went out for lunch in Mumbai, she was photographed. The dress she chose had a high slit and troll-inviting front cutouts. Urfi also wore an overcoat while walking through Mumbai’s streets. The actress greeted the paparazzi like she often does, but she refused to smile when posing for the camera.

Urfi Javed also posted a video of herself wearing the same dress on social media with the caption, “Whose sexy? #reelitfeelit #reelitfeelit #reelitfeelit #reelitfeelit #reelitfeelit #reelitfeelit #ree A part of the internet was not pleased with her outfit. Some netizens then proceeded to troll her viciously, leaving threats and abusive comments. “Besharam Ki Hadd Paar Karli,” one person wrote. “One thread clipped and it’s gone,” wrote another. Why do you have to wear this and offer youth lousy styling?”

Urfi Javed has discussed how she feels when she is trolled in an interview with a news outlet. “I don’t give a damn,” she said. I’m not sure why I’m this way, but it doesn’t bother me. Why should the opinions of idiots worry me? I mean, it’s not like it bothered me. Of course, the media slut-shamed me to some level as well.”