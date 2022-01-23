Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Jan, 2022. 06:19 pm

Urfi Javed Grooves On Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Oo Antava’

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed Grooves On Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Oo Antava’

OTT Bigg Boss fame Urfi Javed’s unusual clothes never fail to astound and surprise her fans. Even though the performer is frequently harassed on social media, the confidence with which she handles herself is admirable. Urfi Javed is once again igniting social media with her routines to the mega hit song ‘Oo Antava.’

Urfi took to her official Instagram account on Sunday and posted a video of herself dancing to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s dance number ‘Oo Antava’ from the film Pushpa: The Rise. Urfi is dressed in a lovely magenta saree. However, Urfi’s million-dollar smile near the end of the video will undoubtedly steal your heart. She captioned the video, “Had to post a reel on this!” No, I’m not a dancer, and this was completely random!”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Urfi’s dance talents have left fans speechless. Heart emoticons abound in the comments section of her video. While one admirer noted, “Real song me v apko hona chaiye tha,” another netizen stated, “Saree is the perfect clothing to highlight a beauty in the most graceful and elegant way.”

OTT Bigg Boss fame Urfi Javed is also well-known for playing Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. She has also appeared in Meri Durga as Aarti, Bepannaah as Bella, and Puncch Beat Season 2 as Mira. Urfi also portrayed Chhaya in Star Plus’s Chandra Nandini. Urfi Javed debuted as Shivani Bhatia in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2020, and then as Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Read More

7 hours ago
Netizens reacts to Disha Patani's Ye Kali Kali Aankhein, 'iconic song ruined'

The makers of Netflix’s Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, which stars Tahir Raj Bhasin and Shweta...
7 hours ago
Katrina has become ‘Punjab ki Katrina’, watch Shehnaaz’s hilarious reaction

Katrina Kaif has been labeled "Punjab's Katrina Kaif" after marrying actor Vicky...
8 hours ago
Ananya Pandey looks glamorous in a corset and shorts

The gloomy and intense teaser for Gahraiyaan, starring Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone,...
8 hours ago
Malaika Arora opens up about being judged for her clothes, 'I am not silly'

Malaika Arora spoke out about being judged for her clothing choices, saying...
8 hours ago
Andrew Garfield explains why his role in Spider-Man felt like playing a game

In multiple media contacts including during a recent interview on SiriusXM's The...
8 hours ago
Lata Mangeshkar's doctor requests to stop 'disturbing speculation'

Pratit Samdani, Lata Mangeshkar's doctor at Breach Candy Hospital, tweeted a health...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Babar Azam
3 seconds ago
PSL 7: Babar Azam says, ‘Mohammad Amir has won us many matches and the team relies on him’

PSL 7: Babar Azam, the captain of the Karachi Kings, is optimistic...
How can you participate in Ahmad Ali Butt's 'Bacha Log Game Show'?
4 mins ago
How can you participate in Ahmad Ali Butt’s ‘Bacha Log Game Show’?

BOL Entertainment to bring a new game show, “Bacha Log Game Show,” presented...
PSL 7 anthem
31 mins ago
PSL 2022: A Sneak Peek at the PSL 7 anthem

The teaser for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) anthem is finally out...
Amna Ilyas sets the internet on fire in a glamorous saree
31 mins ago
Amna Ilyas sets the internet on fire in a glamorous saree

Amna Ilyas, the ever-charming Pakistani actress, and model who is well known...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement