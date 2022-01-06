Urfi Javed Is Slaying In An ‘Ulti Shirt,’ And Netizens are In Awe

Urfi Javed, a television actor, is well-known for her fondness of strange and unusual clothing. One quality that everyone admires about her is the confidence with which she wears her clothes. Urfi Javed has once again won hearts and set social media ablaze with her stunning look. On Thursday, the actor posted a video to her official Instagram account in which she can be seen wearing a shirt backwards with the buttons facing her back. In the video, Urfi is also seen toying with a flower. Urfi Javed’s million-dollar smile will undoubtedly attract your attention.

Urfi’s new look has received a lot of positive feedback from fans. Several individuals responded to Urfi’s tweet with fire emojis in the comments section. “Such gorgeous eyes and sweet looks, as well as a cute grin and cool looks like a princess and cool looks like a Barbie doll,” said one of the followers. “Wow looking gorgeous,” said another social media user.

Urfi Javed previously stated in an interview that he “doesn’t care at all” about social media abuse. I’m not sure why I’m this way, but it doesn’t bother me. Why should the opinions of idiots worry me? I mean, it’s not like it bothered me. Of course, the media slut-shamed me to some level as well.”