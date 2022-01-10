Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
10th Jan, 2022. 08:11 pm

Urfi Javed’s t-shirt went viral, captioned as ‘Not Javed Akhtar’s granddaughter’: Watch Video

Urfi Javed’s t-shirt went viral, captioned as ‘Not Javed Akhtar’s granddaughter’: Watch Video Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Television actor Urfi Javed, who is always trending on social media for her wild dressing sense and her bold outfits was spotted outside the airport on Monday. Urfi was wearing a t-shirt with an odd caption.

In a video that went viral on social media Urfi is seen wearing a white t-shirt with the caption, “Not Javed Akhtar’s granddaughter.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)


Internet warriors reacted to her t-shirt’s caption, one person wrote, “People would have known it without you mentioning it on your t-shirt. It kinda looks off.”

Another one pointed at the book that Urfi was holding and wrote, “Most important thing ki urfi ne hath me Bhagvat Gita le rkhi hai (Most important thing is that she is holding Bhagvat Gita in her hand).”

However, it was alleged that Urfi is the granddaughter of Javed Akhtar, which was later cleared by his wife Shabana Azmi on Twitter, as she posted “Urfi Javed is not related to us in any way.” “She is not related to us in any way. Stop spreading lies!” she added in a follow-up post.

Well, Urfi doesn’t like missing a chance to grab headlines, she took this opportunity and told The Quint, “It’s really funny that people are connecting me with Javed (Akhtar) because of my last name.”

Urfi has been a part of shows like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Bepannaah and Daayan.

In 2021, she appeared on Bigg Boss OTT. She was the first one to get ejected from the show.

