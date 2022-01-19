Urwa Hocane sets the internet on fire with BOLD photoshoot

Urwa Hocane, the beautiful and elegant star of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, recently appeared in a bold photoshoot for a magazine cover and left everyone stunned with her sizzling look.

On Instagram, the Neeli Zinda Hai actress posted her pictures from the shoot to grace the magazine cover. The actress flaunts an electrifying strapless gown and channels her inner diva in a flowy gown.

Have a look:

Fans cant enough from her bold look as they flooded the comment section with love and compliments.