Ushna Shah calls out people who accuse her of faking a foreign accent

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah takes a dig on naysayers who never miss a chance to mock her English accent and call it ‘fake’.

Calling it an ‘abuse’, the actor wrote, “Having spent my formative years i.e all of grade school, most of the high school and then uni in Canada, and then consciously downplaying my accent while in Pakistan.”

The Balaa actress continued: “I’m still accused of faking a “foreign accent”. You all are a bunch of bullies and this is abuse FYI.”

She asserted that the accent she acquires is because she spent many years in Canada, where she was educated.

Having spent my formative years i.e: All of Grade School, most of High-School and then Uni in Canada, & then consciously downplaying my 🇨🇦 accent while in Pakistan.. I’m still accused of *faking* a “foreign accent”. Ya’ll are a bunch of bullies & and this is abuse FYI. — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) January 1, 2022

Also Read: Netizens blast Ushna Shah for BOLD Photo-shoot

In another tweet, Shah said: “Every Pakistani with morals and ethics who finds acting and actors inferior, who thinks we spread ‘fahashi’ (vulgarity) should promptly get rid of their TV (or any channel that shows content that isn’t preaching Islam) and get off social media immediately!”

On the work front, Ushna Shah is all set to feature in the upcoming Pak-Turk joint drama series on Salahuddin Ayubi. The show will be focusing on the life of the great Muslim leader.

The cast also includes Adnan Jilani, Farhan Agha, and Ayesha Omar. Over 6,000 professional and budding actors had applied for the tryouts, but only 62 were short-listed for the Islamic warrior series, to be screened in Pakistan and Turkey simultaneously.