Ushna Shah stuns fans with her new look, watch video

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah has stunned her fans with her new exotic look as she shared a video on her Instagram in a thrilling attire and she looks like a warrior princess aura with her commanding accent.

With her spectacular performance, the 31-year-old powerhouse provided an insight into her acting abilities. The Parizaad actress exudes the appropriate warrior princess vibe with her powerful accent and rustic style.

Sharing the video Ushna wrote, “So I did this back in 2017 when I visited the colosseum ruins in Rome and now again on set in Pak. Both times I butchered it, especially the accent, however I doubt Ridley Scott, Russel Crowe or Maximus Meridius will see this so who cares,”

Have a look: