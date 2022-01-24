Pakistani heartthrob Usman Mukhtar doesn’t need any introduction when it comes to dramas as he, in a short span of time, has carved a spot for himself in the industry.

In a recent conversation, the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay actor revealed that following the success of his TV debut several fans took his on-screen relationship with Naimal Khawar in the drama serial Anaa far too seriously.

He detailed that he and Naimal never saw each other in a romantic way. “Naimal and I never had that kind of a dynamic. We were always like siblings… people think we met on the set of Anaa, but we’ve known each other much longer than that,” shared Mukhtar.

The couple’s sizzling on-screen chemistry led to a plethora of memes after Khawar’s wedding with Hamza Ali Abbasi, as recalled by Usman.

“Sometimes I would get angry, because people would come up, like this aunty, she came up to me and said, ‘Beta, are you okay?’ I said yes and she replied saying, ‘Izzah is getting married to Hamza and I told her I was very happy about it, but people think of the on-screen relationship as a reality,” he added.

To note, Usman Mukhtar tied the knot to Zunaira Inam Khan last year in October. Naimal Khawar also attended his big day in an emerald silk sari.

She attended the reception with her husband Hamza Ali Abbasi. The guest list also included some of Mukhtar’s best friends from showbiz, including actors Osman Khalid Butt, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Shahzad Sheikh and singer Uzair Jaswal.