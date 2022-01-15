Varun Dhawan to work with Rajkumar Hirani for upcoming project

B-Town has been talking about the rumors of a meeting between Varun Dhawan and Rajkumar Hirani for weeks now. The meeting was apparently believed to be held behind closed doors, but the sources have claimed that the two have been conversing a collaboration.

According to the reports, Varun and Hirani have decided to develop a film together that will seemingly be titled Made in India.

The film will be a slice-of-life drama constructed on a real-life story and will be helmed by Rajkumar Hirani’s Assistant Director Karan Narvekar.

Hirani is working on the story himself is working on it along with Neeraj Singh of Nil Battey Sannata fame.

However, the shoot details have yet not been spilled but according to the reports, Varun Dhawan – Rajkumar Dirani project will go on floors in the second half of the year.

Varun will start shooting for this collab once he has completed his prior commitments that including Sajid Nadiadwala’s film with Nitesh Tiwari, and Sriram Raghavan’s Arun Kheterpal biopic.