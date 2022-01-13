Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
14th Jan, 2022. 12:59 am

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrates their first Lohri together

Bollywood couple and superstar Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to celebrate their first Lohri together after their marriage.

The Uri actor, who is currently working in Indore due to work commitments, recently posted on his  Instagram Story, a hint of him appreciating sweets before the celebrations.

Vicky posted a picture of jalebis, he wrote, “Indore bro.”

For the unversed, Lohri is a traditional event that falls in the month of Paush and is usually celebrated on January 13.

Lohri symbols the end of winter and is famous across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and other North Indian states. Lohri is also celebrated in Jammu since Mughal times.

