Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam express appreciation on 3 years of Uri

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam’s superhit film, Uri: The Surgical Strike, is now three years old since its release today, January 11. The actors shared pictures on the occasion and uttered their thankfulness for the film.

On Uri’s third anniversary, Vicky shared throwback pictures from the film’s sets and wrote, “Forever grateful. #3yearsofUriTheSurgicalStrike (sic).”

However, for Yami Gautam, the action film is very special because she then married the director of the Film Uri in real life. The actress celebrated the three years of Uri with an outstanding post. She wrote, “Countless memories & profound gratitude #3yearsofurithesurgicalstrike (sic).”

