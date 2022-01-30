Vicky Kaushal eats ‘gajar ka halwa’ as he enjoys the sunset

Vicky Kaushal spent his Sunday at his magnificent sea-facing flat in Mumbai, putting his relaxation gear on. The actor just concluded filming for Laxman Utekar’s untitled project, which he will star in alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Vicky uploaded a photo from his home on Sunday, along with a list of activities he was doing over the weekend. He spent the evening gazing out the window at the sea, reading scripts, and eating gajar ka halwa (carrot pudding).

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have made it a point to attend festivals together. The couple shared their first Lohri, Christmas, and New Year celebrations together. the pair married in a small wedding ceremony in Rajasthan.

