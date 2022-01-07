Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 07:33 pm

Vicky Kaushal flaunts his tricep, Katrina Kaif says, ‘this makes my heart smile’

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal flaunts his tricep, Katrina Kaif says, ‘this makes my heart smile’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are everyone’s dream couple. The two of them had been dating for quite some time when they decided to marry in December of 2021, during the first week of December. Since then, they’ve officially made their relationship official, and it’s no surprise that they’ve given their adoring supporters some amazing goals.
The most remarkable thing about the two of them is that they both take social media very seriously. Regardless of whether they are old or new posts, their content is constantly going viral. So, what’s going on over there? While Vicky is displaying his triceps, an old photo of Katrina with a wonderfully adorable caption is circulating the internet.

Take a look at the images below and continue to admire

Vicky Kaushal

Read More

2 days ago
Why did Hollywood blockbusters fail in Pakistan?

With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, cinemas in Pakistan were...
2 days ago
Dick Van Dyke: My Lucky Life In and Out of Show Business – A Memoir

TV Legend Dick Van Dyke talks about his career, his life, and...
2 days ago
Don’t Look Up, apparently the critics just didn’t look

The world is ending, and nobody cares. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? Our...
2 days ago
Emily in Paris, but still the same old american

If you somehow missed the first season last year, Emily in Paris...
2 days ago
A vegetarian’s guide to finding food in Karachi

 In a society centred around meat-everything, having a plant-based diet can be...
2 days ago
Welcome to Kashmir

People often ask me about the perfect time to visit the scenic...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

News Analysis: Indonesia's drastic coal export ban catches regional market off guard
23 mins ago
News Analysis: Indonesia’s drastic coal export ban catches regional market off guard

JAKARTA, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Indonesian government has put domestic miners...
Katrina Kaif
29 mins ago
Katrina Kaif was challenged to sing a love song Outside Salman Khan’s house

Katrina Kaif was almost forced to sing in front of Salman Khan's...
37 mins ago
Britney Spears showcases free-spirt through photos

Britney Spears is capitalizing on one-of-a-kind events following the end of her...
Inside Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's dreamy Nikah ceremony
37 mins ago
Inside Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s dreamy Nikah ceremony

From dreamy decor to perfectly dressed bridesmaids, Saboor Aly's Nikkah ceremony had...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600