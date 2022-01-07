Vicky Kaushal sends sweet birthday greeting to his sister-in-law

Actor Vicky Kaushal took to social media to wish his wife’s sister Isabelle Kaif on her birthday.

Sharing Isabelle’s picture on his Instagram story, the Sardar Udham actor wrote, “Happiest birthday, Isy! Have the most wonderful time working and partying today!”

Also Read: Katrina Kaif soaks in married vibes in her and Vicky Kaushal’s new home

On the other hand, Katrina shared a screenshot of a video call to Isa that was joined by Vicky and others to wish her on her special day.