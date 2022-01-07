Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 11:51 am

Vicky Kaushal sends sweet birthday greeting to his sister-in-law

Vicky Kaushal Isabelle Kaif

Actor Vicky Kaushal took to social media to wish his wife’s sister Isabelle Kaif on her birthday.

Sharing Isabelle’s picture on his Instagram story, the Sardar Udham actor wrote, “Happiest birthday, Isy! Have the most wonderful time working and partying today!”

Vicky Kaushal sends birthday greetings to Isabelle Kaif

On the other hand, Katrina shared a screenshot of a video call to Isa that was joined by Vicky and others to wish her on her special day.

Katrina Kaif

The newlyweds have been in the headline ever since the reports of their wedding began to circulate all over the internet.

Both of them remained tight-lipped about their wedding for months but made the official announcement soon after tying the knot on December 09 in Rajasthan.

