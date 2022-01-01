Vicky Kaushal spotted at the airport to celebrate New Year with wife Katrina Kaif
Vicky Kaushal was spotted in casual attire at the Mumbai airport just in time to celebrate New Year’s with his wife Katrina Kaif.
There is only one couple that has made the social media go awe through their photos is – Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.
The couple recently got married and their wedding photos have taken the internet by storm.
Vicky was spotted at the airport last night to celebrate New Year’s Eve with his wife Katrina and netizens are fawning the actor for the affection.
