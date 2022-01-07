Vicky Kaushal warned by fans to stop posting thirst traps because he is married

The newly married Vicky Kaushal was warned by his fans to stop posting thirst traps on his social media handles because he is now married.

Vicky recently posted a picture of himself stretching his muscles post-workout.

The actor was wildly praised and appreciated by fans, but then there were several who jested that he should stop posting these ‘thirst traps’ since he was now married.

Another user boldly mentioned to Vicky’s famous line from his debut film Masaan–‘Yeh dukh kaahe khatm nahi hota’–and commented, “Ab dukh khatam ho gaya hoga.”