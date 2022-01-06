Vicky Kaushal’s female fan showed up uninvited at his house to find she’s been scammed

The perfect example of tall dark and handsome Bollywood’s handsome hunk Vicky Kaushal started his acting career through his debut film Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana. The actor since then has gained immense respect and success for his talent and acting skills.

In an interview, Vicky Kaushal talked about an incident where the craziest female fan showed up at his house unannounced.

He said during the interview, that one of his female fans had shown up at his house uninvited. He then stated that his parents were at home and had opened the door after hearing the doorbell ring. His mother let the fan in thinking that she was his friend and that he might have forgotten to inform her about her coming over to his place.

However, the actor then stated that his parents found the whole situation suspicious when the fan said that she had been speaking to the actor over Facebook and that it was him who invited her over to his house.

Vicky then claimed that his parents knew that he wasn’t on Facebook, and went on to ask the girl (fan) some more detail, only to find out that she had been talking to some fraudster who conned her by calling himself, Vicky!

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal recently married Bollywood’s barbie, Katrina Kaif. On the professional front, the actor was last seen in Amazon Prime’s Sadar Udham. He has two new projects lined up for him, one is, Govinda Mera Naam and the other is Sam Bahadur.