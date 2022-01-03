Victoria Beckham shares PDA-filled snap with David Beckham

Singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham has shared a PDA-filled picture with husband David Beckham as they soaked up the sun on a beach.

The Viva Forever crooner took to her Instagram to delight fans with a lovely snap as both Victoria and David posed on the back of a boat. “I love You,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

The fashionista looked stylish and chic wearing a mini black beach dress. She was also seen flaunting her toned legs. While David cut a casual figure in a white T-shirt and shorts with a backwards cap.

The couple walked down the aisle in the year 1999, three months after welcoming their first baby boy. They became parents to their second son in 2002 and were blessed with a third boy in 2005.

The pair welcomed their first baby girl, Harper Seven Beckham, shortly after their 12th wedding anniversary in 2011.

In 2013, David Beckham announced his retirement from soccer after 21 years in May.

Earlier in 2018, divorce rumours began to plague the lovebirds, but they quickly shot down the chatter. “There is no impending statement, has been no statement and there is no divorce,” Victoria’s told.

“What nonsense. Fake news fueled by social media. Embarrassing for the sloppy outlets who have chosen to write such rubbish.”