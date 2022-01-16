Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Jan, 2022. 06:49 pm

Vidya Balan to play Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? Director revealed

Vidya Balan

Director had revealed Vidya Balan’s appearance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Anees Bazmee, the director of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, had revealed whether or not Vidya Balan would appear in his film. Vidya played the female character in the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and her alter-ego was named Manjulika.

Anees, who is directing the Kartik Aaryan-starrer, hinted that Vidya may appear in the film in a recent interview, but declined to reveal any further details. Tabu and Kiara Advani also star in the flick.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Anees said, “If the film is Bhool Bhulaiyaa, she has to be there in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.” The report also stated Manjulika as the director’s ‘favorite character’. About more details of Vidya’s role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the director said, “Let the rest be a surprise!”

Last year, Vidya Balan had denied that she was not part of the film. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, when the actor was asked if she was offered Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, she said, “Let’s just say I am not in the film. So, I am not going to say anything more.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Read More

2 hours ago
Hassan Raheem, released a new music video call Sun Le Na on Monday

On Monday, Hasan Raheem, Pakistan's most popular indie artist, released a music...
2 hours ago
Parineeti Chopra is all set to take up new role as producer

After exciting back-to-back releases last year, actress Parineeti Chopra is all set...
2 hours ago
Aagha Ali reveals why he doesn't post anything with Hina on social media

Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali, one of the most adored celebrity couples,...
3 hours ago
WATCH: Hiba & Arez are a perfect example of 'True Love Do Exist'

Newlyweds Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed, who tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah...
3 hours ago
Fans are drooling over Iqra Aziz's look from Phuket trip

Our very own Iqra Aziz is savouring her days in Phuket with...
3 hours ago
Dhanush & Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth parted ways after 18 years

Actor Dhanush, who predominantly works in Tamil cinema, parted ways with his...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

rupee
11 mins ago
Rupee falls against dollar on global oil price surge

KARACHI: The rupee fell by 26 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday...
14 mins ago
Film studio Miramax is suing the director as he auctions off the screenplay of ‘Pulp Fiction’

On January 17, US director Quentin Tarantino will auction off his first...
22 mins ago
Those talking about presidential system live in fool’s paradise, PPP leader

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in the Punjab Assembly and...
22 mins ago
Waqass Goraya continues to harass women journalists on social media

Netherlands-based Pakistani blogger, Waqass Goraya continues to harass women journalists on social...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600