VIRAL VIDEO: Vamika calls Anushka Sharma ‘mumma’ in adorable video
Anushka Sharma and her daughter Vamika are celebrating the New Year with Virat Kohli in South Africa, where the Indian cricket team is on tour. Little Vamika can be heard calling Anushka’mumma’ in a new video released by Anushka on social media.
Vamika is not seen in the video, which Anushka uploaded on her Instagram storey, but she can be heard off camera. Vamika can then be heard yelling’mumma’ a few times. “Best way to spend my final 2021 evening,” Anushka captioned the video
Several fan clubs of Anushka and Virat reshared the video on their accounts. “Thank you for sharing this. Nothing make a mother more happy than this, when her little one called her mummaa,” wrote one. Some fans wondered when they would get to hear a similar video of Vamika calling Virat ‘daddy’.
