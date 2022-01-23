Wahaj Ali, the heartthrob!

Of all the actors in the industry right now, Wahaj Ali has been consistently winning the hearts of his fans as he sets the bar higher with every new project that comes his way. Rising to fame with his impressive role as an impassioned journalist in Ehd-e-Wafa to playing the contemporary, new-age lover in Ghisi Piti Mohabbat to achieving a big comical feat in Ishq Jalebi to a vengeful ex-lover in Fitoor to playing the wise and helpful Junaid in Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi to now playing a revolutionary Rumi in Jo Bichar Gaye, Ali has built quite the repertoire over the past few years and has become a household name with a very strong fan-base on the internet.

The heartthrob is now a bonafide star thanks to his stint in Ehd-e-Wafa, but the question is, how did he get into acting? Turns out the star started off as an Assistant Director and that’s how he realised his true calling – acting! The actor scored his first role back in 2015 where he essayed the role of Sahil in Ishq Ibadat as he shares his experience of acting, knowing the perspective from both sides with us: “It was a whole new learning experience for me, working as an Assistant Director made me understand the director’s point of view as well as the actor’s side.” Currently seen as Rumi in Jo Bichar Gaye, Ali fondly shared how he learnt Bengali in all its glory with his fans to play the character, and his effort has surely paid off really well on-screen with his spot-on Bengali accent that also got a nod of approval from fans in Bangladesh.

Gearing up for his next project Gharo, we asked the actor par excellence about his choice of scripts since he’s always come up with something new and rather challenging to play when it comes to his dramas. “I usually select my projects keeping in mind that my characters leave an impact on the viewer’s giving them a message that is ignored by the society or anything that can educate our audiences and create change,” shared Ali. Touching on the diverse characters he’s given us to remember, the actor elaborated how opting for roles that were completely different from each other was a rather conscious decision and we can tell that he does not shy away from taking up a challenging role: “Challenging myself and exploring different roles helps me grow as an actor, so yes, it’s been a conscious decision.”

In the Pakistani media landscape, there is no medium that has become as important as television, and that’s a fact. Be it the topmost tier of filmmakers or actors, they all realise that they only can go to new heights when the entertainment industry of the small screen has their back and luckily for Ali, he’s here to stay and reign the TV screen as he has no plans, yet, of venturing into movies: “TV is the primary media in Pakistan and that’s my focus for now,” shares the star as he talks about the entertainment industry in the country. As we touched on the changes that the drama industry has been through over the years, he shared that it’s changing for the better now, expanding on the topic he added: “There are a lot of shows that are raising awareness about crucial matters and it’s a change that has been welcomed by the audience with open arms. I think we should work towards that and create projects that have meaning to them.”

His stints have gotten not only him the attention every celebrity craves but has also opened up new avenues of career choices for Wahaj Ali. When asked about the kinds of roles he’d love to play, he revealed that he would be elated to play a character that challenges him to explore and expand his horizons, something that he has not played before. We also asked him if he were to choose people to produce his own project, who would he choose, and his answer speaks volume of how intelligent and wise he is: “For a successful project you need a cast and crew that can work together. There are so many talented and hardworking directors, writers and celebrities that I’ve worked with and met that I don’t think it’s possible for me to just come up with one name right now. The people that I’ve worked with have taught me so much and it would be an honour for me to work with them again,” adds the impeccable actor as he recounts how a variety of directors and writers have helped him deliver nuanced performances.

When asked about a certain co-star that would like to work on, Ali shared that he has been very lucky to have worked with amazing co-stars: “I had a great time with them all and moving onwards I would love to work with anyone really, it all depends on their craft and how talented they are.”

Ali owns every character he has played up till now and that compelled us to ask him what he takes home from the characters that he plays, he reveals: “Each role is a part of me. Every character has a story that teaches me something different – be it strength, forgiveness or compassion. For instance, from Basim in Ishq Jalebi, I learnt just how important family is, from Jimmy in Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi, I learned how important it is to speak up and use your voice to help people who cannot help themselves, who are stuck in situations that they cannot get out from, and from Rumi in Jo Bichar Gaye, I learnt our history and how things could have been different if certain things didn’t happen.”

Wahaj Ali, who found his comfortable space within the bounds of television, also shared that as an actor he struggles to choose the right script and the right director to work with. The actor also touched on the lack of opportunities in the industry and when asked about what changes he would like to see in the industry, the starry-eyed actor replied: “I think the industry needs to give new artists good opportunities,” expanding on the qualities that one should have stepped into this industry he shared that passion and belief in one’s self and their craft is what it takes to make a mark in the industry.

In the age of social media, celebrities often get a lot of slack for their work, there is constant policing over every dialogue and act of actors and actresses but this has never happened with Wahaj Ali since he has always been loved for his acting prowess and honesty with his profession. The actor, grateful for the endearment that he has gotten over the years, shared that he’s blessed to be showered with love only from the audiences, critics and fans.

They say behind every successful man is a woman, and Ali proudly gives credit to the women in his life who he adores and cherishes. The actor shared how his wife is one of her biggest supporters and the driving force that makes him do better. “She’s the most supportive person in my life, she’s my rock! She is always there for me when I need her and she even practices with me, goes over my lines and goes that extra mile to help me do better,” with a wide grin on his face, Ali also shared how his mother and his daughter never miss his dramas: “My wife, even my mother and my daughter, the three of them love watching my shows together and I think it’s really sweet.” Promising big things for the future including fresh narratives and exciting roles to look forward to we can tell that Wahaj Ali is the next big thing in the entertainment industry and we’re excited to see what projects he has got under his sleeve!