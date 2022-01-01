Watch Areeba Habib shares a romantic moment with her husband on stage

Areeba Habib, a Pakistani model, and actress had a wedding that is both exquisite and joyful. The romantic midday Nikkah ceremony is the latest event to go viral on the internet.

The Jalan, Areeba Habib actor married in a lovely traditional ceremony, and the celebratory party was overflowing with flowers and cheerful smiles. Areeba was a sight to behold in her stunning red lehenga bridal dress and made a beaming blushing bride.

The pair posed for some sweet photographs, looking as if they were still in love. In particular, a video of the delighted husband kissing his beautiful bride has appeared on the internet.

The highlight of the celebration has also been a video of the bride signing the nikah papers. In addition, a nice video of the pair having a sweet moment has been gaining popularity.