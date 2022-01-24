Watch BTS members dances to Samantha’s Oo Antava in an edit

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook can be seen grooving to Indian songs in fan edits made by Indian BTS fans. BTS members are seen dancing to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s dance number from Pushpa, Oo Anta, in the latest fan edit.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the fan page captioned it, “BTS doesn’t follow the beat. The beat follows BTS.” The video also had the text “The T in BTS stands for Tollywood.” The video is originally from BTS’s song Boys With Luv’s choreography practice video.

Check out the video here!