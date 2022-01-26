Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 07:38 pm

WATCH: Engin Altan aka Ertugul stuns fans with his daring snow ride

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul rose to prominence with his outstanding acting in the world’s most popular historical series, “Dirilis: Ertugrul.” Apart from his heroic personality, Engin is also a very adventurous person as he is usually seen engaged in some outgoing, adventurous activities.

Turning to Instgaram, the 42-year-old actor shared some thrilling videos from his latest adventure. The Turkish actor is having a great time riding a snowmobile across the highlands.

Have a look:

On the work front, the Turkish star is scheduled to play yet another strong character in Barbarosar. This timepiece will follow Hayreddin Barbarossa, or Hzr Hayrettin Pasha, an Ottoman Navy admiral.

