Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 10:31 am

WATCH: Groom Ali Ansari break the dance floor with his killer dance moves

Ali Ansari Shendi dance

Power couple Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly tied the knot in a daylight dreamy Nikkah ceremony on January 07 with a number of fellow celebrities in attendance.

Last night, the newlyweds enjoyed their wedding shenanigans to their fullest with a fun-filled desi Shendi [a combination of Shadi and Mehandi]. Both Saboor and Ali were spotted setting the stage on fire as they dance together to enthrall the guests.

Also, the Muqaddar star hit the dance floor with the male squad and busted some killer moves on the hit song Bijlee Bijlee. Ansari and his wife clearly had as much fun at her dholki as everyone else.

Watch Video:

Also, the new couple goes hand in hand to twirl on a romantic song, all-smiling as they enter the new chapter of their lives. They both wore blue-hued ensembles for a coordinated couple’s look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Also Read: Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s dance video sets the internet on fire

After tying the knot on Friday, Ali took to his Instagram and posted the oh-so-stunning clicks from his dreamy Nikkah and penned a heartfelt note for his wife, Saboor.

“NIKKAH @sabooraly Wifey. It still feels unreal but I love the fact that I’m married to you. All these years we knew each other but never thought we would end up as each other’s soul mates. It’s true when they say God created you in pairs, blessed to have you as my life partner. Will promise to love and take care of you forever,” he wrote followed by a heart emoticon.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ali Ansari (@aliansari_a2)

Saboor was spotted in a gold ensemble while groom Ali donned a white Sherwani and a Turban.

Bridesmaids, including Kinza Hashmi, Aiman Khan, Zara Noor Abbas and Sadia Ghaffar also marked attendance on the auspicious occasion.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Previously, before making things official with Saboor, Ali Ansari had dated actress Mashal Khan but they both broke up after a very short time.

