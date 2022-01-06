Watch here: Ananya Pandey has a new year resolution

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is the young emerging talent of Bollywood, she is known for her sense of style and her fashion game is usually something we all faint over.

The Student of the Year 2 star in her latest photoshoot looked glorious in the magnificent outfit as she gave us sultry vibes and amazed her fans with a series of gorgeous ‘photo dump’ on social media.

She captioned the picture as: “new year, new me? 🤫

Ananya is wearing a Khaki skin fitted dress with a side slit paired with long brown boots, giving the proper country girl vibes. She kept her makeup very subtle and light, using only the natural shades to give that natural yet rough touch that goes with the overall look.