Newlyweds Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed, who tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony, undoubtedly make a beautiful pair after they got nikkahfied on January 07.

As they begin the new chapter of their lives, the actors are separately pouring out their emotions for each other in PDA-filled posts on social media.

Recently, an adorable video clip of the couple chit-chatting while their way to the wedding is doing rounds on the internet and it has fans’ hearts.

They were captured beautifully and showed how oh-so-amazing bond the duo shares. Sharing the video on Instagram, Arez Ahmed wrote jocularly, “And she says I am not her type while going to the reception. MY WIFE SAYS I AM NOT HER TYPE.”

Meanwhile, the Fitoor actress also shared a similar clip on her social media with a lovely caption. “This is US! I thought of not sharing it many times but every time, I wanted this memory to be on record! How our relation is @imarezahmed and yes, we are normal,” she wrote.

In the video, Arez and Hiba were seen both beaming with joy and teary-eyed at the same time.

The netizens and fans just can’t get over the lovely couple and showered them with sincere prayers and wishes.